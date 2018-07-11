T20 Blast: Gloucestershire beat Kent by five runs in close finish in Bristol

Media playback is not supported on this device T20 Blast: Gloucestershire edge out Kent in thrilling final over

Gloucestershire consigned Kent Spitfires to their first defeat in the T20 Blast this season as they won by five runs in Bristol.

Jack Taylor top scored from number seven with an unbeaten 42 as the hosts finished on 184-7 after batting first.

Heino Kuhn led Kent's early chase but he was caught and bowled by Kieran Noema-Barnett six runs shy of a 50.

Sean Dickson kept them in the hunt with 32 but they fell short on 179-8 after needing six to win off the last ball.

Kent, who beat Surrey and Somerset in their opening two games, remain in second place in the South Group table, while Gloucestershire moved up to third with their second victory.

After losing opener Miles Hammond 11 inside the first two overs, the home side's lower order ensured a strong finish to their innings.

Despite Carlos Brathwaite (2-30) removing Noema-Barnett (31) and Ryan Higgins (22), Taylor's 42 not out off 23 balls boosted the total.

Kent captain Sam Billings, who signed a new deal with the county on Tuesday, made 24 before being bowled by Tom Smith as he and Daniel Bell-Drummond put on 49 in five overs for the second wicket.

After Kuhn's dismissal, Dickson was supported well by Calum Haggett (20) and Adam Milne (17no) but the task proved beyond them.