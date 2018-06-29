Stuart Broad: England bowler's injury 'manageable' - Peter Moores

Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad has played 118 Tests for England

England pace bowler Stuart Broad will have a scan on an ankle injury on Friday, Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores has confirmed.

The 31-year-old only bowled four overs in Worcestershire's second innings in their County Championship game.

Moores said it "made sense" to remove Broad, who has taken 417 Test wickets, after he aggravated the injury.

He added: "It is manageable, but he has a lot of cricket to play in the rest of the summer."

England's Test series against India begins on 1 August at Edgbaston.

