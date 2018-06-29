Imran Tahir: Durham sign veteran South Africa spinner

Imran Tahir has played more than 200 Twenty20 games as a professional, taking 203 wickets in the process

Durham have added Twenty20 specialist Imran Tahir to their bowling attack for this summer's Vitality Blast campaign.

The South Africa leg-spinner, 39, will play in Durham's first nine games, starting against Yorkshire on July 5.

Tahir, ranked the world's number seven international T20 bowler, has taken 236 wickets in the game's shortest format.

"He is one of the best leg-spinners in the world and will bring a different dimension to our game," head coach Jon Lewis told the Durham website.

"We wanted to invest in a top-quality player to improve our white ball squad and we feel that Imran demonstrates our ambition to compete in the T20 format."

Tahir helped Chennai Super Kings win this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) title and has played for Derbyshire, Hampshire and Nottinghamshire in the past.

He said: "I always enjoy playing in England and hope that my previous international and county experience can help make an impact."