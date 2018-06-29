BBC Sport - Simon Jones: Back to school as a coach for 2005 Ashes hero
Back to school for 2005 Ashes hero Jones
- From the section Cricket
Former Glamorgan fast bowler Simon Jones was the last Welshman to play professional cricket for England and is now trying to encourage the pupils at Cathedral School in Cardiff to follow in his footsteps.
BBC Sport Wales caught up with the 2005 Ashes winner on his life as a cricket coach.
