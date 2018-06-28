Ryan Patel: ECB reviewing allegation Surrey bowler was racially abused

Ryan Patel
Ryan Patel has taken nine first-class wickets

A claim that Surrey's Ryan Patel was racially abused by a spectator in their win over Yorkshire in Scarborough is being looked at by the ECB.

The incident is said to have been on Wednesday when Surrey were fielding.

All-rounder Patel, 20, took 1-14, and then helped the County Championship leaders chase 227 for victory.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart called the incident "unsavoury", while the ECB said it was "working with the counties to establish the full facts".

