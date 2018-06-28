Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to return for Durham against Yorkshire

Ben Stokes in action for England
Stokes hit 47 runs in two innings for England in the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's in late May

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will return from injury after a six-week absence as a specialist batsman for Durham in their T20 Blast match against Yorkshire on 5 July.

Stokes has not played since tearing his left hamstring prior to the second Test against Pakistan at the start of June.

The 27-year-old also missed the one-day international series against Australia.

If he comes through his county comeback unscathed, he will be available for the third ODI against India on 8 July.

Stokes has been training with England since the latter part of the 5-0 series win over Australia and is set to rejoin Durham in the build-up to the domestic T20 competition.

