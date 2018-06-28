BBC Sport - England thrash New Zealand - watch all the hosts boundaries
Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in the T20 tri-series game in Bristol.
MATCH REPORT: England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in women's T20 tri-series
WATCH MORE: Jones' 'wonderful' catch dismisses Green
Available to UK users only.
