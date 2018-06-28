BBC Sport - England thrash New Zealand - watch all the hosts boundaries

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in the T20 tri-series game in Bristol.

MATCH REPORT: England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in women's T20 tri-series

WATCH MORE: Jones' 'wonderful' catch dismisses Green

Available to UK users only.

