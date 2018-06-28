BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Amy Jones' catch dismisses Maddy Green

Jones' 'wonderful' catch dismisses Green

A "brilliant catch" from England's Amy Jones dismisses New Zealand's Maddy Green in their Twenty20 tri-series match at Bristol.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v New Zealand - in-play clips, TMS & text

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Jones' 'wonderful' catch dismisses Green

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Video

Japan & Poland approach disgraceful - Neville

Video

Wozniacki beats Barty - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mina header gives Colombia victory and sends Senegal out

Video

Save of the World Cup so far? Kawashima's brilliant stop

Video

Bednarek puts Poland ahead against Japan

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How should England approach Belgium game? World Cup Gossip

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired