Ireland v India: Wilson confident Ireland will get closer in second T20 game

Ireland's James Shannon scored an impressive 60 in the 76-run defeat on Wednesday

T20 International: Ireland v India Date: Friday 29 June Venue: Malahide, Dublin Time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live audio commentary on BBC Sport website

Ireland captain Gary Wilson is confident his side will get closer to India in Friday's second T20 international in Dublin.

The visitors eased to a 76-run victory in the first of the two-match series at Malahide on Wednesday.

But Wilson has insisted Ireland will still be in a positive frame of mind for the second encounter.

"We're obviously disappointed we lost the game but we can still look forward to Friday," said Wilson.

"We will have the same positive mindset we had for the first game and I definitely expect us to get closer to India."

Wilson believes Ireland can take heart from their first-game performance, despite the wide margin of the defeat.

"We had enough positives out there to prove that we can play against teams like India, who are probably the best T20 team in the world," he continued.

"I know 76 runs is a big margin in T20 cricket, but if we can negate the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal then that will stand us in good stead for getting a better result."

James Shannon and Andrew Balbirnie celebrate a run during the defeat to India

The captain admitted it was difficult to leave former skipper William Porterfield out of the team for the opening game, but was encouraged by James Shannon top-scoring with 60.

"We know what William can do as he has done it before in T20 cricket, but we wanted to go with Shannon," Smyth added.

"We backed him (for the Tri-Series) in Holland and he showed against India that he can play at the top of the order.

"William is still very much part of the group going forward, but you can see what Shannon can do against a top-class attack."