County Championship: Jeetan Patel shines as Warwickshire beat Durham

Jeetan Patel's 6-83 was his second five-wicket Championship haul this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Warwickshire 424: Trott 170* & 185-9 dec: Trott 53; Pringle 3-31, Salisbury 3-48 Durham 297: Steel 51, Latham 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-61 & 224: Rimmington 61; Patel 6-83 Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Durham (4 pts) by 86 runs Scorecard

Captain Jeetan Patel took 6-83 as Warwickshire bowled out Durham for 224 to earn an 86-run victory and return to the top of the Division Two table.

Warwickshire lost four quick wickets as they only managed to extend their overnight lead from 279 to 313 before opting for a brave declaration.

But the plan paid off, with off-spinner Patel the pick of the bowlers.

Nathan Rimmington's stunning 61 from 65 balls delayed the victory, but he was bowled by Patel in a fitting finale.

Warwickshire looked well set to force a victory heading into the final day at Chester-le-Street, having resumed on 152-5.

But the momentum shifted as Ryan Pringle took three wickets in four balls to help reduce the visitors to 185-9.

Patel then tempted Durham with a feasible run-chase, and at 79-1 the match looked very much in the balance despite a pitch that was showing signs of misbehaving.

But Will Smith (35) edged Oliver Hannon-Dalby behind to Tim Ambrose, the first of three wickets for just eight runs and one of five catches for the wicketkeeper.

Tom Latham was trapped lbw by Patel, who also had Paul Collingwood caught behind.

And although a Rimmington-inspired Durham managed to keep two wickets in hand to ensure the game went into the final session, Patel wrapped up the victory.

Warwickshire's win leaves them 11 points ahead of second-placed Kent, who had gone top after completing victory over Middlesex on Wednesday.