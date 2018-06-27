BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jos Buttler stars as England win T20 international - best shots

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket

Watch the best shots as England reach their second-highest T20 total in a 28-run win over Australia at Edbgaston.

MATCH REPORT: Buttler hits fastest England fifty to set up win

WATCH MORE: 'Extraordinary' caught and bowled to remove Hales

Available to UK users only.

