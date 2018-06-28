County Championship: Lancashire v Hampshire peters out to draw

Joe Weatherley is expected to play in Hampshire's One-Day Cup final against Kent at Lord's on Saturday

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Hampshire 451 & 237-5 dec: Weatherley 126*; Clark 2-18 Lancashire 411: Vilas 134, Davies 115; Abbott 3-89 Lancashire (11 pts) drew with Hampshire (10 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire batted out the final day of their match against Lancashire to secure a draw at Old Trafford.

Resuming their second innings on 66-2, 106 ahead, the visitors made slow progress and decided against chasing quick runs to set up a declaration.

Joe Weatherley (126 no) made a maiden first-class hundred off 211 balls.

Jordan Clark (2-18) took two of the three wickets to fall on day four, which was brought to an early conclusion with Hampshire on 237-5.

Both teams have won only one of their first eight Championship matches, although their draw leaves both just outside the bottom two places - which are filled by Worcestershire and Yorkshire.

Hampshire face Kent in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's on Saturday.