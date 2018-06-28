County Championship: Northants hammer Glamorgan by 233 runs
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four):
|Northamptonshire 281 & 406-9 dec: Duckett 133, Vasconcelos 79, Crook 73, Procter 70; Smith 4-75
|Glamorgan 254 & 200: Prasanna 4-49
|Northants (21 pts) beat Glamorgan (5 pts) by 233 runs
Northampton climbed off the bottom of the Championship second division with a second successive victory, beating Glamorgan by an emphatic 233-run margin.
With the visitors needing six wickets on the final day, Brett Hutton claimed the key wickets of Kiran Carlson (32) and Chris Cooke (22).
Spinner Seekkuge Prasanna bowled a marathon spell taking 4-49.
Northants completed victory by 12:50 BST with last man Michael Hogan absent.