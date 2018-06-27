Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup: CIYMS beat Muckamore to make semi-final

John Matchett helped CIYMS to victory over Muckamore on Wednesday night

CIYMS secured a 59-run victory over Muckamore at Belmont to finish second in Section B of the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup and earn a semi-final against Waringstown on 13 July.

CI were 61 without loss after nine overs and as Chris Docherty and John Matchett put on 94 for the first wicket.

Matchett continued to force the pace and was finally dismissed on 118 as CI set their opponents a target of 187 for victory.

In reply Muckamore were 27-2 after five overs and eight overs later were virtually out of the contest at 70-4.

The other semi-final, to be played in the same date, is North Down v CSNI