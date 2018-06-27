BBC Sport - England v Australia: Alex Hales caught and bowled by Marcus Stoinis
'Extraordinary' caught and bowled to remove Hales
- From the section Cricket
Marcus Stoinis takes an amazing caught and bowled to dismiss Alex Hales for 49 in England's one-off Twenty20 against Australia at Edgbaston.
Follow live coverage of England v Australia here.
Available to UK users only.
