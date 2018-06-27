BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jos Buttler out for 61
England's Buttler falls for 61
- From the section Cricket
England opener Jos Buttler is out for 61 off 30 balls, caught by D'Arcy Short off Mitchell Swepson in the one-off Twenty20 against Australia at Edgbaston.
