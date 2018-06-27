India ease to victory over Ireland in opening Dublin T20

From the section

Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot on his way to an impressive 74 against Ireland at Malahide

First (of two) Twenty20 international: Ireland v India (Malahide) India 208-5 (20 ovs): Rohit 97, Dhawan 74; Chase 4-35 Ireland 132-9 (20 ovs): Shannon 60; Yadav 4-21, Chahal 3-38 India won by 76 runs Scorecard

A superb opening stand of 160 between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma helped India to a 76-run win in the first of two Dublin T20s against Ireland.

Dhawan (74) and Rohit (97) plundered the Irish bowling attack although Peter Chase took 4-35 as India posted 208-4 at a sun-kissed Malahide.

Ireland crumbled under scoreboard pressure despite an impressive 60 from James Shannon.

The hosts finished on 132-9 with Kuldeep Yadav claiming 4-21.

More to follow.