India ease to victory over Ireland in opening Dublin T20
|First (of two) Twenty20 international: Ireland v India (Malahide)
|India 208-5 (20 ovs): Rohit 97, Dhawan 74; Chase 4-35
|Ireland 132-9 (20 ovs): Shannon 60; Yadav 4-21, Chahal 3-38
|India won by 76 runs
|Scorecard
A superb opening stand of 160 between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma helped India to a 76-run win in the first of two Dublin T20s against Ireland.
Dhawan (74) and Rohit (97) plundered the Irish bowling attack although Peter Chase took 4-35 as India posted 208-4 at a sun-kissed Malahide.
Ireland crumbled under scoreboard pressure despite an impressive 60 from James Shannon.
The hosts finished on 132-9 with Kuldeep Yadav claiming 4-21.
More to follow.