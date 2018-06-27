Lockie Ferguson: Derbyshire sign New Zealand fast bowler for T20 Blast

From the section

Lockie Ferguson made his New Zealand debut in a one-day international against Australia in 2016

Derbyshire have signed New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the T20 Blast.

The 27-year-old has taken 24 wickets in 17 limited-overs appearances for the Black Caps.

He could make his Derbyshire debut against Lancashire on Friday, 6 July.

Cricket advisor Kim Barnett told the club website: "Lockie will complement our attack alongside fellow overseas Wahab Riaz and we're looking forward to see how they go."