Lockie Ferguson: Derbyshire sign New Zealand fast bowler for T20 Blast
- From the section Cricket
Derbyshire have signed New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the T20 Blast.
The 27-year-old has taken 24 wickets in 17 limited-overs appearances for the Black Caps.
He could make his Derbyshire debut against Lancashire on Friday, 6 July.
Cricket advisor Kim Barnett told the club website: "Lockie will complement our attack alongside fellow overseas Wahab Riaz and we're looking forward to see how they go."