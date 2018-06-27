BBC Sport - Wales' women cricketers 'punching well above their weight'
The quiet revolution of women's cricket in Wales
From the days of Lynne Thomas - a trailblazer who became the first woman to score a one day century in 1973 - women's cricket in Wales has undergone a quiet revolution.
For decades it was relatively rare for women to play the game in Wales, with those who chose to play as a hobby forced to cross the border to hone their craft, often in Somerset.
The Women's Cricket Association was formed in 2002 and there are now hundreds of girls participating in Wales, a national team at every level from Under-11 upwards, plus development centres.
The ultimate goal is to provide a pathway for young players into the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) international set-up.
