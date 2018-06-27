County Championship: Warwickshire in good position against Durham before final day

After making an important 32 with the bat, Nathan Rimmington has figures of 1-40 in Warwickshire's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Warwickshire 424: Trott 170* & 152-5: Trott 53; Salisbury 3-48 Durham 297: Steel 51, Latham 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-61 Warwickshire (7 pts) lead Durham (4 pts) by 279 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire appear best placed to force victory on an intriguing final day of their match against Durham.

The visitors ended day three on 152-5 in their second innings to lead by 279.

Durham were in danger of following on in reply to Warwickshire's 424, but Gareth Harte and Nathan Rimmington added 54 for the eighth wicket to help the hosts to 297 all out, 127 behind.

The Bears looked in good shape with Jonathan Trott going well, but he fell for 53, keeping the hosts in touch.

The ex-England batsman, who scored 170 not out in Warwickshire's first innings, passed the milestone of 500 County Championship runs this season.

However, when he appeared to be guiding his side into a formidable position, Trott picked out Graham Clark at mid-wicket off Matt Salisbury (3-48).

Kent's convincing win over Middlesex dropped Warwickshire down to second in Division Two, although a win at Chester-le-Street will take the Bears back to the summit.