County Championship: Morne Morkel inspires Surrey fightback against Yorkshire

Monre Morkel's five-wicket haul was his first for Surrey in the County Championship

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day three): Yorkshire 342 & 152: Morkel 5-39, Dernbach 3-34 Surrey 267: Pope 69*, Burns 59; Coad 5-53 & 89-0: Burns 55* Surrey (5 pts) need 139 more runs to beat Yorkshire (6 pts) Scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey need 139 more runs to beat Yorkshire with all 10 second-innings wickets remaining after a Morne Morkel-inspired comeback.

Surrey trailed by 75 after the first innings despite Ollie Pope's unbeaten 69 helping them take their overnight total from 219-7 to 267 all out.

Morkel scored 29 and then took 5-39 as Yorkshire collapsed to 152 all out.

Chasing 228 to win, unbeaten duo Rory Burns (55) and Mark Stoneman (32) guided Surrey to 89-0 at the close.

As solid as Stoneman and Burns were towards the end of day three, South African Morkel was the undoubted star turn for unbeaten Surrey, who are chasing a fifth County Championship win in seven games this season.

His contribution in an eighth-wicket stand of 56 with Pope was vital before he became the first of three wickets to fall to Ben Coad (5-53) in four balls.

But it was Morkel's performance with the ball that leaves his side in a great position heading into day four, dismissing Adam Lyth, Alex Lees and Gary Ballance as Yorkshire slipped to 24-3.

Jonathan Tattersall, who top-scored with 70 in the first innings, showed some stubborn resistance with 23 off 86 balls. However, Steven Patterson (25 not out) was the only other man to go beyond 20.

England hopeful Rory Burns then scored his second half-century of the match as Surrey set about chasing their target in impressive fashion, although Stoneman had a scare when Tim Bresnan missed a difficult chance to at slip off the bowling of Lyth.

Surrey pace bowler Morne Morkel told BBC Radio London:

"We spoke on Tuesday and said it was important for us to arrive switched on. Day three is 'moving day' in four-day cricket and to have a day like that shows the quality of this team.

"I was lucky to get the rewards today, but Jade Dernbach has been exceptional in this game and things haven't gone his way.

"There's a lot of maturity in this attack and it makes my job quite easy. If we keep it simple and keep doing the basics right, I predict good things for this bowling unit."