One-Day Cup final: Hampshire meet Kent to decide first trophy winners of 2018

Royal London One-Day Cup final: Hampshire v Kent Venue: Lord's Date: Saturday, 30 June Start time: 11:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio; in-play clips, radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

If you're a fan of batsmen going wild in white-ball cricket, you've been spoiled in recent weeks.

England's men racked up a record 481 against Australia on 19 June, and a day later the women's side set a new mark for the highest score in women's T20 internationals against South Africa.

This season's One-Day Cup has produced its fair share of runs, too. In 76 matches, teams have passed 300 on 37 occasions, and we could see more of the same on Saturday when Hampshire meet Kent in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's.

England's Alex Hales dominated last year's final, hitting 187 not out - an individual record in a one-day match at Lord's - to guide Notts Outlaws to a four-wicket victory against Surrey.

Who will be the star this time around?

Picnics to playing at Lord's

Batsman Joe Weatherley is expected to make his first appearance in a Lord's final on Saturday, and his role will be much different to the one he had during Hampshire's last visit in 2012.

The 21-year-old, who scored his maiden first-class century on Thursday, said: "I was in the Lord's stands with my mum and dad with a picnic, watching the game as a Hampshire fan but not really knowing what it took to get there or what it meant to the guys.

"To be in a Lord's final so early in my career means a lot and we'd love to bring it home, but win or lose it will be a great day."

Nothing quite like home for Billings

Kent captain Sam Billings has been around England's limited-overs teams for the past couple of years and has tested himself in domestic T20 competitions all over the world, winning the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings in May.

The 27-year-old told BBC Radio Kent: "For all of the teams I've played for, you get a huge buzz and a different buzz for each team, but nothing beats coming home and playing for your home side. It does mean a hell of a lot.

"It would be great to take Kent to where we should really be - competing for and winning silverware."

Hampshire's key man

James Vince may have lost his England Test place at the start of the summer, but at county level he has been a prolific run-scorer for Hampshire in 2018.

His 171 off 126 balls in Hampshire's semi-final victory over Yorkshire was a demonstration of Vince at his best; exquisite timing accompanied by a wide range of easy-on-the-eye attacking strokes.

"At the start of the tournament I was batting well but hadn't gone on to get big scores," he told BBC South Today. "In that game it was nice to go on and get a big one, and hopefully there's one more in the tank on Saturday at Lord's."

Kent's key man

Kuhn, who toured England with South Africa last summer, is the leading run-scorer in this season's One-Day Cup.

His fourth hundred in five One-Day Cup innings helped Kent chase a target of 307 to beat Worcestershire in their semi-final, securing the county's spot in a Lord's final for the first time since 2008.