County Championship: Late Mohammad Abbas wickets give Leicestershire edge at Derbyshire

Mohammed Abbas
Mohammad Abbas was playing in his fourth first-class game for Leicestershire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two):
Derbyshire 245 & 43-3: Abbas 2-12
Leicestershire 297: Horton 88; Palladino 4-64, Viljoen 3-59
Leicestershire (5 pts) lead Derbyshire (4 pts) by 9 runs
Scorecard

Mohammed Abbas took two late wickets to give Leicestershire the edge after the second day of their game at Derbyshire.

Resuming on 82-0, opener Paul Horton's 88 was the only big score as the visitors lost regular wickets.

Tony Palladino took 4-64 and Hardus Viljoen 3-59 as Leicestershire were bowled out for 297, a lead of 52.

But Pakistan's Abbas took out openers Ben Slater (7) and Harvey Hosein (4), while Wayne Madsen was bowled for two as Derbyshire ended on 43-3.

