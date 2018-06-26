County Championship: Late Mohammad Abbas wickets give Leicestershire edge at Derbyshire

Mohammad Abbas was playing in his fourth first-class game for Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two): Derbyshire 245 & 43-3: Abbas 2-12 Leicestershire 297: Horton 88; Palladino 4-64, Viljoen 3-59 Leicestershire (5 pts) lead Derbyshire (4 pts) by 9 runs Scorecard

Mohammed Abbas took two late wickets to give Leicestershire the edge after the second day of their game at Derbyshire.

Resuming on 82-0, opener Paul Horton's 88 was the only big score as the visitors lost regular wickets.

Tony Palladino took 4-64 and Hardus Viljoen 3-59 as Leicestershire were bowled out for 297, a lead of 52.

But Pakistan's Abbas took out openers Ben Slater (7) and Harvey Hosein (4), while Wayne Madsen was bowled for two as Derbyshire ended on 43-3.