County Championship: Usman Khawaja sets Glamorgan record but Northants on top

Usman Khawaja will be in Australia's A squad to tour India in August, but will play most of Glamorgan’s T20 campaign

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two): Northamptonshire 281 & 169-0 Duckett 111*, Procter 50* Glamorgan 254: Khawaja 103; Sanderson 3-30, Buck 3-77 Northants (5 pts) lead Glamorgan (5 pts) by 196 runs Scorecard

Usman Khawaja made Glamorgan history by becoming the first player ever to score centuries in his first three games for the county despite Northamptonshire taking control on day two in Cardiff.

But his 103 in a total of 254 on a tricky wicket could not stop Northants taking a first-innings lead of 27, and racing to 169-0 by the close.

Ben Duckett (111 not out) led the charge with Luke Procter on 50.

The pair batted well on a pitch of inconsistent bounce to go on top.

Earlier, Australia batsman Khawaja did superbly to reach three figures, since he was only on 71 when the ninth wicket fell, but hit out in style hitting 16 fours and two sixes with his innings taking just 140 balls.

Ben Sanderson (3-30) was the pick of the visitors' bowlers, before Duckett reached a spectacular century off just 93 balls including 19 fours, the first hundred in competitive games by any Northants batsman in 2018.

Glamorgan batsman Usman Khawaja told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's always nice to score runs, I've been enjoying my cricket since I've been here in Cardiff and Glamorgan, so hopefully that'll keep happening but it would have been nicer with a few wickets.

"There were a few ifs and buts whether I could get here in time (to play Championship matches) because I was waiting for a visa in India, I got here with not much time to spare before my first game, got that first hundred and it's nice it's flowed on from there and I'm having fun in the middle.

"I found it the toughest pitch we've played on yet, but their guys batted really well and made it look easy. It's a long way back so we're going to have to bowl well in the morning."

Northants batsman Ben Duckett told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It's been a good day, but in the past we've been on the wrong side on days like this and sides have absolutely hammered us, so it's really important for us to try to get a massive lead and bowl them out.

"Khawaja played really well as an international player but other than that we stuck really hard at it and went past the bat loads, the bowlers were perfect.

"In the last few weeks I've gone back to basics, I've stood still and watched the ball- 'see ball, hit ball' which is what I did a couple of years ago, I've stuck to my guns and it's paid off."