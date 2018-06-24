County Championship: Glamorgan lose Lloyd to knee injury

David Lloyd
David Lloyd took 10 wickets for Glamorgan in the County Championship in 2016
County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Northamptonshire
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: 25-29 June Start: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary and scores on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Derby

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd will miss the County Championship match against Northamptonshire in Cardiff with a knee injury.

Lloyd faces a scan after aggravating a long-standing problem in the frustrating draw against Derbyshire.

Seamers Timm van der Gugten, who has been playing for the Netherlands and Ruaidhri Smith return to the squad.

Bottom side Northants recorded their first red-ball win of the season over Gloucestershire on Friday.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Murphy, Morgan, Khawaja, Carlson, Cooke (wk), Salter, Sisodiya, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan (capt).

Northamptonshire: TBC

