BBC Sport - England v Australia: Buttler four seals 5-0 whitewash over Australia
Buttler four completes 5-0 whitewash over Australia
- From the section Cricket
Watch as England centurion Jos Buttler hits the winning boundary to clinch victory over Australia and seal a 5-0 ODI series whitewash at Old Trafford.
Available to UK users only.
