BBC Sport - England v Australia: Ashton Agar's 'horrible, horrible' leave

'A horrible, horrible moment' - is this the worst leave ever?

  • From the section Cricket

Australia's Ashton Agar completely misjudges a straight ball to give Sam Curran his second wicket as England take control of the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford.

WATCH MORE: 'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'A horrible, horrible moment' - is this the worst leave ever?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Lingard scores spectacular third for England

Video

Second penalty for Kane puts England 5-0 up

Video

Second for Stones makes it four for England

Video

Emphatic Kane penalty puts England 2-0 up

Video

Stones heads home to give England flying start

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Kroos rescues Germany, Mexico fiesta & Belgium's goal fest

Video

Watch Kroos' dramatic 95th-minute winner

Video

On My Head - pundits face off in guess the footballer game

Video

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Sweden

Video

'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Makinson's 'fantastic' try helps England beat NZ in Denver

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired