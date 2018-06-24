BBC Sport - England v Australia: Ashton Agar's 'horrible, horrible' leave
'A horrible, horrible moment' - is this the worst leave ever?
- From the section Cricket
Australia's Ashton Agar completely misjudges a straight ball to give Sam Curran his second wicket as England take control of the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford.
