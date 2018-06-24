BBC Sport - England v Australia: 'Brilliant' Jos Buttler runs out captain Tim Paine

'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine

  • From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler's quick thinking helps remove Australia captain Tim Paine as the tourists falter in the fifth one-day international against England at Old Trafford.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Lee & Luus' 103-run partnership

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Emphatic Kane penalty puts England 2-0 up

Video

Stones heads home to give England flying start

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Kroos rescues Germany, Mexico fiesta & Belgium's goal fest

Video

'A horrible, horrible moment' - is this the worst leave ever?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Kroos' dramatic 95th-minute winner

Video

On My Head - pundits face off in guess the footballer game

Video

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Sweden

Video

Makinson's 'fantastic' try helps England beat NZ in Denver

Video

Highlights: Sciver's 59 helps England bounce back

Video

Highlights: South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle - an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South West Weekend
Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired