BBC Sport - England v Australia: 'Brilliant' Jos Buttler runs out captain Tim Paine
'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine
- From the section Cricket
Jos Buttler's quick thinking helps remove Australia captain Tim Paine as the tourists falter in the fifth one-day international against England at Old Trafford.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Lee & Luus' 103-run partnership
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired