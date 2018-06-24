BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jos Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Jos Buttler makes a brilliant hundred to give England a dramatic victory in the fifth one-day international and a first 5-0 whitewash over Australia.

MATCH REPORT: England v Australia - fifth ODI

WATCH MORE: 'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Video

You know it's your day when this goes in - Kane's hat-trick goal

Video

Watch: Lingard scores spectacular third for England

Video

I didn't like England performance - Southgate

Video

Super-sub Honda levels for Japan

Video

Wague smashes home to give Senegal lead

Video

You'd think that was the winner - Panama score first World Cup goal

Video

'A horrible, horrible moment' - is this the worst leave ever?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is definitely what would happen if England won the World Cup

Video

'Shilton would have caught it' - Keegan denied catch

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired