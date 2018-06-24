BBC Sport - England v Australia: Jos Buttler century clinches England series whitewash
Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Jos Buttler makes a brilliant hundred to give England a dramatic victory in the fifth one-day international and a first 5-0 whitewash over Australia.
MATCH REPORT: England v Australia - fifth ODI
WATCH MORE: 'Brilliant' Buttler runs out captain Paine
