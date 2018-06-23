Weekend club cricket results in NI

Davy Scanlon took 2-11 as Bready dismissed Eglinton for 81

NCU Premier League

CIYMS join Waringstown at the top of the table thanks to their 200 run win over Muckamore. Both sides now have 16 points with Instonians and Carrickfergus on 12 after five games. North Down move down and have eight points alongside CSNI while Armagh and Muckamore have four.

Armagh v CSNI

CSNI 220 J Kennedy 75 no

Armagh 88 G McCarter 4-9

CSNI won by 132 runs

Carrickfergus v North Down

North Down 188 R Pretorius 97, A Martin 4-30

Carrickfergus 192-4 N Hornbuckle 99, M Gilmour 76 no

Carrickfergus won by six wickets

CIYMS v Muckamore

CIYMS 283-9 R Hunter 67, J Van der Merwe 57

Muckamore 83

CIYMS won by 200 runs

North West Premiership

Champions Donemana have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks having been languishing at the bottom of the league. Their third successive victory move them up to third place and within striking distance of leaders Bready and Coleraine.

Fox Lodge v Coleraine

Coleraine 233-7 T Chopra 57

Fox Lodge 236 -7 C Tshiki 97, B Allen 66 no

Fox Lodge won by three wickets

Eglinton v Bready

Bready 236-7 I Samarasooriya 100, C Young 44

Eglinton 81 C Young 2-7, D Scanlon 2-11, I Samarasooriya 2-15

Bready won by 155 runs

Ardmore v Donemana

Donemana 283 G McClintock 82, M Cooray 65; G Neely 4-28

Ardmore 182 P McDowell 43; J McGonigle 4-28

Donemana won by 101 runs

Brigade v Strabane

Strabane 208-9 A Gillespie 90; R MacBeth 3-34

Brigade 182 (48.3 overs) A Britton 85; K Purewal 4-32

Strabane won by 16 runs