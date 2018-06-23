BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Natalie Sciver's 59 helps hosts bounce back

Highlights: Sciver's 59 helps England bounce back

Natalie Sciver's 59 helped England to a 54-run victory over New Zealand after earlier losing by six wickets to South Africa in the T20 tri-series.

MATCH REPORT: England bounce back after SA defeat by beating New Zealand in T20 series

