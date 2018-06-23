England bounce back after SA defeat by beating New Zealand in T20 series

England captain Heather Knight celebrates the wicket of Amy Satterthwaite

Women's T20 tri-series, Taunton: England 172-8 (20 overs): Sciver 59, Beaumont 23, Kasperek 3-35 New Zealand 118 (18.3 overs): Bates 23, Green 23, Ecclestone 4-18 England won by 54 runs Scorecard

England recovered from defeat by South Africa with a 54-run win over New Zealand in their second women's Twenty20 international of the day.

Natalie Sciver's entertaining knock of 59 helped the home side post 172-8 in Taunton.

New Zealand were well placed on 77-3 but lost their last seven wickets for 41 runs.

England now lead the tri-series group with four points, ahead of their final game against New Zealand on Thursday.

The top two meet in the final at Chelmsford on 1 July.

More to follow.