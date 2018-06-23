BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Lizelle Lee & Sune Luus' 103-run partnership - best shots
Highlights: Lee & Luus' 103-run partnership
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch the best shots as Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus share a 103-run second-wicket stand as South Africa win the T20 tri-series game against England by six wickets.
MATCH REPORT: England women lose to South Africa by six wickets in T20 thriller
Available to UK users only.
