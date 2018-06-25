County Championship: Van der Gugten puts Glamorgan on top against Northamptonshire
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one):
|Northamptonshire 281: Wakely 82, Levi 75, Vasconcelos 56; van der Gugten 5-45, Smith 3-73
|Glamorgan 21-0
|Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 260 runs
|Scorecard
Glamorgan seamer Timm van der Gugten led the way with 5-45 as Northants collapsed for 223-3 to 281 all out after choosing to bat in the Cardiff sunshine.
The home side reached 21-0 in seven overs by the close.
Northants looked to be building a substantial total thanks to Alex Wakely (82), Richard Levi (75) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (56).
But Ruaidhri Smith took 3-73 before Van der Gugten cleaned up the tail.
It was Wakely's top score of the season and a first Championship fifty for Vasconcelos, but the visitors' loss of five wickets for six runs saw them lose their advantage.