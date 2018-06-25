County Championship: Jonathan Trott scores ton for Warwickshire at Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one):
Warwickshire 297-5: Trott 119*, Ambrose 67; Salisbury 3-69
Durham: Yet to bat
Durham 1 pt, Warwickshire 2 pts
Jonathan Trott's first Championship hundred of the season anchored Warwickshire's batting effort against Durham on day one at the Riverside.

The Division Two leaders closed on 297-5, with Trott unbeaten on 119.

In-form Ian Bell, one of three scalps for Durham's Matt Salisbury (3-69), was out for 23 and the Bears were later struggling slightly at 130-4.

But ex-England batsman Trott progressed to his 45th first-class century and was well supported by Tim Ambrose (67).

Bell had scored three hundreds in his previous four innings for Warwickshire but he could not convert a start on this occasion, driving in the air to Cameron Steel at point.

He requires another 118 runs to reach 20,000 in first-class cricket.

