County Championship: Jonathan Tattersall and Tim Bresnan lead Yorkshire recovery against Surrey

Gary Ballance stepped down as Yorkshire captain in the middle of June

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day one): Yorkshire 299-8: Tattershall 70, Ballance 54, Bresnan 48; Clarke 2-52, Morkel 2-53 Surrey: Yet to bat Yorks (2 pts) lead Surrey (2 pts) by 299 runs Scorecard

Jonathan Tattersall and Tim Bresnan led the recovery as Yorkshire held up Surrey to reach 299-8 after day one.

Wicketkeeper Tattersall (70) and ex-England bowler Bresnan (48) shared a seventh-wicket stand of 100 after the hosts had slipped to 166-6.

Gary Ballance brought some stability at the top of the order with a fine 54.

Two quick wickets by spinner Amar Virdi put Division One leaders Surrey on top before Yorkshire rallied, only to lose both Bresnan and Tattersall late on.

Yorkshire's decision to bat on a glorious sunny morning in Scarborough looked like backfiring in the face of some fine bowling by opening pair Dernback (2-81) and Morne Morkel (2-53), the former holding on to a catch off his own bowling to remove Alex Lees with the score on six.

Morkel then ended Adam Lyth's gutsy 42 when an attempted drive picked out Theunis De Bruyn at gully.

Cheteshwar Pujara had taken 42 balls to get off the mark and never looked comfortable during a 111-ball stay that only yielded 23 runs, before Virdi (2-69) had him caught by Will Jacks at short-leg.

A second wicket followed for 19-year-old Virdi two balls later, taking his County Championship tally to 22 and leaving Yorkshire on 107-4.

Rikki Clarke got among the wickets, clean bowling Ballance who had brought up his 50 off just 60 balls, including eight fours and the six that brought up the milestone

Tattersall's fine disciplined batting in partnership with Bresnan had frustrated the visiting side and left the match very much in the balance at the close of play, but he was the eighth wicket to fall, Clarke again dismantling the stumps in the closing stages of a fascinating day's play.