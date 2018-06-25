County Championship: England's James Vince hits ton for Hampshire v Lancashire

Hampshire captain James Vince hit his second century in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Hampshire 302-6: Vince 103, Rossouw 54*; Onions 4-64 Lancashire: Yet to bat Hampshire 3 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

England batsman James Vince hit a century for Hampshire on a finely-poised first day against Lancashire.

Joe Weatherley fell to Graham Onions (4-64) inside four overs before the Lancashire seamer removed Jimmy Adams for 44 in the first over after lunch.

But Vince reached his century off 131 balls and hit 15 fours before he was bowled by Stephen Parry on 103.

Onions took his fourth wicket of the day, removing Ian Holland late on, as Hampshire closed on 302-6.

Hampshire skipper Vince carried on his fine form from the One-Day Cup into their game against Lancashire, having hit 171 against Yorkshire and 109 against Somerset earlier in June.

The 27-year-old reached his half-century with a six and brought up his hundred with consecutive fours off Parry before his walk back to the pavilion.

Rilee Rossouw (54 not out) made only his second fifty of the year, having hit an unbeaten 65 in Hampshire's draw against Somerset in Taunton earlier this season.

The South African formed a 61-run sixth-wicket stand with Holland, which was broken when the latter edged behind from Onions for 24 just before the day's end.