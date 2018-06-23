England v Australia: Adil Rashid targets 5-0 success

England spinner Adil Rashid (centre)
Rashid has overtaken Graeme Swann to became England's all-time top spinner in one-day internationals
England v Australia, fifth one-day international
Venue: Old Trafford Date: Sunday, 24 June Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: In-play clips, Test Match Special and text commentary on the BBC Sport website, app and Connected TVs

Spinner Adil Rashid says England will give it "their best shot" as they try to earn a first whitewash against Australia in any format.

England are 4-0 up in the five-match one-day international series against the tourists going into the game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"We are fairly confident. We're playing well as a team as we have been doing so for a couple of years," said Rashid.

"It's just another game and we have to take it a game at a time."

Yorkshire's Rashid has taken 11 wickets in the series to boost his overall ODI tally to 106 and move ahead of Graeme Swann as England's all-time top spinner in the 50-over format.

He added: "We have the chance to win 5-0 so we are going to go out and give it our best shot.

"It is Australia, it is nice beating them but it is nice beating everybody else as well."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle - an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South West Weekend
Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired