England v Australia: Adil Rashid targets 5-0 success

Rashid has overtaken Graeme Swann to became England's all-time top spinner in one-day internationals

England v Australia, fifth one-day international Venue: Old Trafford Date: Sunday, 24 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: In-play clips, Test Match Special and text commentary on the BBC Sport website, app and Connected TVs

Spinner Adil Rashid says England will give it "their best shot" as they try to earn a first whitewash against Australia in any format.

England are 4-0 up in the five-match one-day international series against the tourists going into the game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"We are fairly confident. We're playing well as a team as we have been doing so for a couple of years," said Rashid.

"It's just another game and we have to take it a game at a time."

Yorkshire's Rashid has taken 11 wickets in the series to boost his overall ODI tally to 106 and move ahead of Graeme Swann as England's all-time top spinner in the 50-over format.

He added: "We have the chance to win 5-0 so we are going to go out and give it our best shot.

"It is Australia, it is nice beating them but it is nice beating everybody else as well."