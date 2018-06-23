Matthew Dunn and Freddie van den Bergh: Surrey bowlers sign new contracts

Freddie van den Bergh's last first-class appearance came against Lancashire in September 2017

Surrey bowlers Matthew Dunn and Freddie van den Bergh have extended their deals with the Division One leaders.

Pace bowler Dunn's contract will now run until the end of the 2020 season, while spinner van den Bergh will remain at The Oval for next season.

The pair, who are both 26, came through the academy set-up.

"I look forward to watching them develop and contribute," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website.