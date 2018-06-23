County Championship: Kent end Warwickshire's unbeaten record

Ian Bell has scored 630 Championship runs this summer at an average of 78.75

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells (day four): Kent 197 & 446-8 dec: Dickson 133, Denly 119, Crawley 93; Barker 4-64 Warwickshire 125 & 445: Bell 172, Sibley 104, Hose 65; Podmore 4-84 Kent (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 73 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire made a gallant attempt to set a new Championship run-chase record before losing to Kent by 73 runs.

Chasing 519 to win at Tunbridge Wells, Ian Bell and Dom Sibley extended their second-wicket partnership to 260.

Sibley was caught at slip before lunch for 104 and Ivan Thomas claimed the crucial scalp of Bell after the break, trapping him lbw for 172.

Adam Hose continued the chase with 65, but Joe Denly took three wickets in six balls as they were all out for 445.

Warwickshire remain top of Division Two despite losing their unbeaten record, while Kent's fourth win lifted them back into second place, just eight points behind.

Harry Podmore was Kent's most successful bowler with 4-84, and he it was who ended the Bell-Sibley stand and then had Jonathan Trott caught behind for a duck.

While Bell was still there, the prospect of beating the 502 scored by Middlesex to beat Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in 1925 remained.

Thomas, though, ended the former England man's six-hour innings, which featured 24 fours, and paceman Matt Henry then nipped out Tim Ambrose and captain Jeetan Patel to take his Championship wickets tally to 49 this season.

Hose reached 50 off 92 balls as he and Chris Wright added 35, but Denly had them both lbw in the same over before ending the match when Oliver Hannon-Dalby was caught at cover at the start of his next over.