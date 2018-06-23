County Championship: Derbyshire tail denies Glamorgan victory

Kiran Carlson takes the plaudits from Usman Khawaja after his century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St. Helen's (day four): Glamorgan: 283 & 403-7 dec: Carlson 152, Khawaja 126 Derbyshire 362 and 147-8: Madsen 55, Hogan 4-43 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Derbyshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Derbyshire clung on for an unlikely draw with a score of147-8 as tail-ender Tony Palladino led the late resistance against Glamorgan at St Helens.

Palladino (30 not out) and Duanne Olivier blocked out the last 13 overs after Michael Hogan claimed 4-43.

Earlier Usman Khawaja (126) and Kiran Carlson (152) allowed Glamorgan to declare at 403-7.

Derbyshire were set 325 in 63 overs but they toiled apart from Wayne Madsen's 55 before their late resistance.

Khawaja became the first player ever to score centuries in his first two appearances for Glamorgan, but was out-scored by 20-year-old Carlson in an aggressive knock.

Derbyshire had looked in the driving seat on several occasions during the match, but it was Glamorgan who were frustrated not to claim victory.