County Championship: Derbyshire tail denies Glamorgan victory
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St. Helen's (day four):
|Glamorgan: 283 & 403-7 dec: Carlson 152, Khawaja 126
|Derbyshire 362 and 147-8: Madsen 55, Hogan 4-43
|Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Derbyshire (11 pts)
|Scorecard
Derbyshire clung on for an unlikely draw with a score of147-8 as tail-ender Tony Palladino led the late resistance against Glamorgan at St Helens.
Palladino (30 not out) and Duanne Olivier blocked out the last 13 overs after Michael Hogan claimed 4-43.
Earlier Usman Khawaja (126) and Kiran Carlson (152) allowed Glamorgan to declare at 403-7.
Derbyshire were set 325 in 63 overs but they toiled apart from Wayne Madsen's 55 before their late resistance.
- Relive the final day's play in the County Championship as it happened
- Kent win as Warwickshire fall short in record chase
- Middlesex beat Leicestershire in tense finish
Khawaja became the first player ever to score centuries in his first two appearances for Glamorgan, but was out-scored by 20-year-old Carlson in an aggressive knock.
Derbyshire had looked in the driving seat on several occasions during the match, but it was Glamorgan who were frustrated not to claim victory.