County Championship: Worcestershire beat Lancashire for first win of season

Ed Barnard is Worcestershire's leading wicket-taker in the Championship this summer, with 27 wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Worcestershire 247 & 484-7 dec: Mitchell 163, Guptill 111, Fell 62, Cox 58* Lancashire 130 & 399: Jennings 177, Davies 64; Barnard 4-95 Worcestershire (20 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by 202 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire registered their first Championship win of the summer as they beat Lancashire by 202 runs on the final day at New Road.

The Red Rose county's last four wickets went down after lunch for one run, three to Ed Barnard (4-95), as they were bowled out for 399.

Keaton Jennings was Lancashire's main hope of batting out time for a draw, but he was bowled by Patrick Brown.

England opener Jennings made 177 from 295 balls, including 27 fours.

But he could do nothing about a delivery from Brown which seemed to keep a little low and hit his off stump.

His downfall left Lancashire 359-6 at lunch, having resumed day four on 269-4 after being set a target of 602, but their fourth defeat of the season was not long in coming after the restart.

Jordan Clark (33) got a thin edge to the keeper from a ball by Ross Whiteley and Barnard won lbw decisions against Stephen Parry and Tom Bailey before bowling Graham Onions to end the game.

Danny Lamb was left on 33 not out in his first Championship innings, having joined the game part-way through as a concussion replacement for Joe Mennie.