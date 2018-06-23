County Championship: Yorkshire bat out draw with Hampshire

Harry Brook is Yorkshire's leading run-scorer in the Championship this summer with 401

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Yorkshire 350 & 263-6 dec: Brook 68, Leaning 54*; Rayner 4-54 Hampshire 443: Adams 147, Berg 84*, Brooks 5-124 Hampshire (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (10 pts) Scorecard

Yorkshire batted through the final day at the Ageas Bowl without undue difficulty to secure a draw in their Championship game against Hampshire.

The home side had half a chance after dismissing Gary Ballance (21) and Cheteshwar Pujara (32) early.

But teenager Harry Brook put on 108 with Jack Leaning before he was unluckily run out by a deflection into the stumps at the bowler's end for 68.

Leaning made 54 not out before the game ended when Yorkshire declared on 263-6.

The two teams were separated by just one point when the game started, and Hampshire moved level by virtue of taking 11 to Yorkshire's 10 - although the Tykes remain one place higher in the table.

Resuming on 91-2, Yorkshire lost former skipper Ballance when spinner Ollie Rayner found enough turn to take the edge and he was caught behind.

Pujara was bowled off the inside edge by Ian Holland, but Hampshire had to wait 38 overs before Leaning drove down the wicket and Gareth Berg got enough of a touch to send Brook - who had reached his second fifty of the game off 79 balls - on his way.

Rayner bowled Jack Tattersall with an arm ball from round the wicket, but Leaning carried on to reach his patient half-century off 174 balls before the end came.