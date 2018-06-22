Paul Farbrace to coach England in Twenty20 internationals against Australia and India

Paul Farbrace (right) coached Sri Lanka to the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 title

Paul Farbrace will take over as England coach for the upcoming Twenty20 games against Australia and India.

England's assistant coach will step up for the one-off match against Australia at Edgbaston on 27 June, and the three T20s against India from 3-8 July.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss will spend the period watching the England Lions, some County Championship cricket and the One-Day Cup final on 30 June.

He will then return to his role for the one-day internationals against India.

In February, Bayliss said that international teams should not play Twenty20 cricket except for in the lead-up to World T20 events, just allowing domestic teams and franchises to play the format.

He is to step down as coach in 2019, with Farbrace one of the main candidates to replace him.

Farbrace had a spell as head coach of Sri Lanka, leading them to the World T20 title in 2014, and also stood in as interim England head coach in 2015 between the sacking of Peter Moores and the arrival of Bayliss.