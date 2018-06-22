County Championship: Sussex take 16 wickets to wrap up win over Durham

Durham's Stuart Poynter
Stuart Poynter's previous highest score in the Championship this season was 36
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel Castle (day three):
Sussex 552: Salt 130, Haines 124, Burgess 96; Salisbury 3-112
Durham 211: Smith 90; Wiese 4-33 & 277: Poynter 78; Briggs 3-71
Sussex (24 pts) beat Durham (3 pts) by an innings and 64 runs
Scorecard

Sussex took 16 wickets in a day to beat Durham by an innings and 64 runs in Championship Division Two at Arundel.

From 202-4 overnight, Durham collapsed to 211 all out in just 11.4 overs, with Will Smith failing to add to his 90.

David Wiese took 4-4 in 30 balls for figures of 4-33 and Sussex skipper Ben Brown enforced the follow-on.

Durham again struggled to 137-6 but Stuart Poynter (84) led lower-order resistance before they were bowled out for 277, with Danny Briggs taking 3-71.

Poynter, who was bowled by Wiese for a duck during the morning, shared partnerships of 62 with Josh Coughlin (14) and 79 with Nathan Rimmington, who was left on 49 not out when number 11 Chris Rushworth gave a return catch to Jofra Archer.

Sussex's win was only their second of the season, earning them a maximum 24 points.

