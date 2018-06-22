County Championship: Northants make easy work of beating Gloucestershire

Northamptonshire bowler Brett Hutton's eight wickets against Gloucestershire included six maidens

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground (day three): Northamptonshire 282 & 32-0: Duckett 32* Gloucestershire 62 & 250: Hutton 8-57 Northamptonshire (21 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 10 wickets Scorecard

Northamptonshire sealed a first County Championship win of the season as they eased to a 10-wicket victory against Gloucestershire at the County Ground.

Resuming on 245-8, Matt Taylor and Craig Miles's overnight 78-run ninth-wicket partnership was broken early on.

Brett Hutton added the wickets of Taylor and Chris Liddle for career-best figuresof 8-57 as Gloucestershire were all out for 250, with a 31-run lead.

Ben Duckett hit all the required 32 runs as Northants wrapped up victory.