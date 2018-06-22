County Championship: Early Yorkshire wickets keep Hampshire game in the balance

Gareth Berg's unbeaten 84 was his highest score in all formats since his 52 not out against Glamorgan in the One-Day Cup earlier in June

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Yorkshire 350 & 91-2: Lees 39; Rayner (2-5) Hampshire 443: Adams 147, Berg 84*, Brooks 5-124 Hampshire (6 pts) lead Yorkshire (5 pts) by two runs Scorecard

Two early Yorkshire wickets kept their meeting with Hampshire in the balance ahead of the final day in Southampton.

Resuming on 247-3, the hosts' lower order, along with Gareth Berg's unbeaten 84, helped them to dig deep.

Kyle Abbott and Dale Steyn combined to put on 58 runs late on as Hampshire ended on 443 with a lead of 93 at tea.

Hampshire bowler Ollie Rayner (2-5) removed Yorkshire openers Alex Lees and Adam Lyth before the visitors closed the day on 91-2, trailing by two runs.

Earlier in the day, the White Rose claimed the wicket of Jimmy Adams for 147 before Berg's stint at the crease aided Hampshire's resilience.

Having been reduced to 310-7 when Rayner - who later took his first wicket for Hampshire - was removed by Tykes skipper Steven Patterson (3-67) for a duck, the hosts turned their fortunes around.

Berg formed a 74-run eighth-wicket stand with Abbott (35) as well as putting on 58 for the ninth with Dale Steyn (23) before an early tea was taken at the summary of Hampshire's innings.

The early departures of Lees and Lyth mean that Yorkshire will have to work hard against the pink ball on the final day if they are to avoid a second County Championship defeat in a row, having lost to Surrey at The Oval in their previous game back in early May.

Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg:

"It is frustrating not to reach three figures again against the same team. This one has frustrated me more than the 99 not out last year because it was a great opportunity.

"It is a tough wicket out there. They bowled to straight fields and it is a bit slow. It was hard to get the ball away but I had some great support around me. That was one of the longest innings I've had.

"We got a good lead which is the main thing and a couple of wickets in the evening session. Any lead over 100 would have been great so we were short of what we wanted but any lead is a great lead.

"We were very fortunate Ollie Rayner came to the party. He is a great little bowler in a situation like that with the rough out there and left-handed batsmen."

Yorkshire bowler Jack Brooks:

"It was a tough slog out there. The ball goes soft after 30-35 overs and it starts peeling and the seam disappears so you have to work really hard to dry the runs up.

"We did that for long periods and I don't think they ever got away from us.

"We will bat for two sessions and look to put the game to bed and bat time - that is how their guys got runs in their big innings.

"I never really got going last season but I have picked up wickets quite regularly. Which I feel I should be doing. I am enjoying my rhythm at the minute."