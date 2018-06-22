County Championship: England's Keaton Jennings hits Lancashire ton to delay Pears

England opener Keaton Jennings made his third century in four Lancashire matches

Lancashire's England opener Keaton Jennings hit an unbeaten century at New Road to take the County Championship Division One game with bottom club Worcestershire into a fourth day.

Resuming on 361-4, the hosts batted on to declare at 484-7, Ben Cox having blazed an unbeaten 58 off 45 balls.

That set the visitors a potential world record target - a mammoth 602 to win.

Opening pair Jennings, who ended on 135, and Alex Davies put on 126 before Lancs lost wickets to close on 269-4.

Jennings and Davies were within four runs of matching their entire team's first-innings score of 130 when Davies was trapped in front by stand-in home skipper Brett D'Oliveira for 64.

Out-of-form Haseeb Hameed then made 20, his highest score in 10 Championship innings this season, before becoming D'Oliveira's second lbw victim.

Paceman Charlie Morris then struck twice more before the close, having both Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Rob Jones caught behind.

Dane Vilas, captain while Liam Livingstone is on England Lions duty, helped Jennings put on 17 more before stumps to leave the Red Rose needing an unlikely but still possible further 333 to win on day four.

A more realistic target is the 464 they scored against Surrey at The Oval in September 2007. Although they fell short in a narrowly failed victory bid that day, it is their highest-ever fourth-innings total.