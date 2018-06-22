County Championship: Surrey replace Somerset at the top of the table after comfortable win

Morne Morkel signed for Surrey in April on a two-year Kolpak deal after retiring from international cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road (day three): Surrey 459: Pope 117, Borthwick 83, Burns 66 Somerset 180 & 210: Hildreth 89*; Morkel 4-36, Dernbach 4-49 Surrey (24 pts) beat Somerset (2 pts) by an innings and 69 runs Scorecard

Surrey moved to the top of the Division One table with a dominant innings-and 69-run win over previous leaders Somerset on day three at Guildford.

The visitors were bowled out for 210 after following on, despite an unbeaten 89 by James Hildreth.

He ran out of partners when Max Waller, a concussion replacement for Jack Leach, was dismissed by Morne Morkel.

The South African paceman claimed 4-36 and Jade Dernbach took 4-49 as Surrey sealed victory for a 24-point maximum.

Resuming on 18-0, the visitors soon lost Australian Matt Renshaw, who was lbw to Morkel's first ball of the day.

They slumped to 69-5 before a 52-run stand between Hildreth and Lewis Gregory (32) temporarily halted the fall of wickets.

Hildreth, who passed 15,000 first-class career runs for Somerset, reached his half-century from 88 balls, being given further support by Josh Davey in a 64-run partnership.

But after Davey edged Dernbach to the keeper, the last three wickets went down for one run, with Waller caught behind third ball, as Somerset lost their unbeaten record with four sessions to spare.

Surrey's victory puts them 21 points clear at the top, pending the outcome of the other Division One games.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"We're very pleased, especially to win at Guildford. It's been a while since that happened. There were some good partnerships all the way through when we batted to set the game up and Ollie Pope was exceptional again.

There was a thought about batting again but the bowlers felt fresh and we've won our previous two games the same way and the way we went about things as a group was outstanding.

"We are producing good performances and can now look forward to another really competitive game against Yorkshire at Scarborough next week with a lot of confidence."

Somerset's James Hildreth:

"It's obviously disappointing. Probably down to a mixture of bad batting by us and some good bowling by Surrey.

"They kept coming at us. Rikki Clarke, in particular, has become a really good bowler in the last few years. And, with the bat, I was really impressed with Ollie Pope. He looks a fine prospect.

"We will just have to regroup and get back to it against Essex on Monday. Jack Leach won't play because of the concussion protocol. He is out for seven days but he's okay."