Ireland v India: BBC Sport NI to broadcast audio commentary of both T20I matches

Ireland's Niall O'Brien and India's Dinesh Karthik during the 2007 ODI at Stormont

Audio commentary of Ireland's two T20 internationals against India next week will be broadcast live online by BBC Sport NI.

The matches will take place at Malahide on Wednesday 27 and Friday 29 June.

Live commentary will be available worldwide on the BBC Sport NI website as Ireland attempt to beat India in the shortest format for the first time.

Michael McNamee will be in the commentary box, with Alan Lewis and Ryan Eagleson providing analysis.

Former Ireland captain Lewis will be the summariser for the opening match, with ex-Ireland international Eagleson casting an expert eye over the second match.

New T20 captain Gary Wilson will lead the Irish squad, which also features teenage pace bowler Josh Little and all-rounder Andy McBrine.

India last played in Ireland 11 years ago when they won a rain-interrupted ODI in Belfast with the world's third-ranked T20I side also set to play a three-game series against England immediately after their two matches in Dublin.

"It's great to team up with Cricket Ireland again for this series of matches," said Jane Tohill, Executive Producer BBC Sport NI.

"They look set to be sell-out games so we're looking forward to bringing fans, who can't be there, all the action from Malahide."

"Cricket Ireland is pleased to have reached an agreement with BBC Sport NI to cover this series," said Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland CEO.

"Our recent debut Test match created unprecedented global interest in Irish cricket, and now - with the support and resources of BBC Sport NI - millions of cricket fans around the world will be able follow our team and be involved in this high-profile T20I series.

"Irish cricket has entered a new era and through this partnership with the BBC we can continue to grow the game in Ireland and our fanbase around the world."

The online coverage of both games will begin at 15:55 BST at bbc.co.uk/sportni.